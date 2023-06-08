v1.0.1 Update - First Bug Fix Patch

Hello Everyone! We've found some errors in the game since the release, so here's the first bug fix update!
BUG FIXES
Fixed The Player Sliding In The Stairs And Objects.
Fixed The Occlusion In The Chapter 1 - House Scene.
Fixed The Player Jump Animation In Some Scenes.
Fixed The Saving In The Chapter 3.
Fixed Matthew's Punch Damage (Chapter 5).
Fixed The Streamer "00Mx" Image In The Chapter 1.
BlackHawk Games.
