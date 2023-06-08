 Skip to content

Beyond The Evil update for 8 June 2023

v1.0.1 Update - First Bug Fix Patch

Hello Everyone! We've found some errors in the game since the release, so here's the first bug fix update!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed The Player Sliding In The Stairs And Objects.

  • Fixed The Occlusion In The Chapter 1 - House Scene.

  • Fixed The Player Jump Animation In Some Scenes.

  • Fixed The Saving In The Chapter 3.

  • Fixed Matthew's Punch Damage (Chapter 5).

  • Fixed The Streamer "00Mx" Image In The Chapter 1.

  • BlackHawk Games.

