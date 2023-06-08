1，增加了三個新戰役
2，戰役中事件的觸發，改為在我軍每個人行動結束時也能觸發
3，修正了多個順手牽羊和追擊無效的問題
4，修正了軍營中的傷兵不會自動恢復的問題
5，修正了軍營中的士兵沒有消耗糧食的問題
6，如果軍營中沒有足夠的糧食，軍營中的士兵也會餓死
7，調整了我軍使用恢復等策略時無法對友軍使用對問題
8，技能【彈射】發動時，如果沒有可以彈射的敵軍，則直接對攻擊對象本身彈射一次0.8倍傷害
9，遊戲菜單中增加了【寶箱】按鈕
10，修正了一些bug
三国記II update for 8 June 2023
版本1.21.1更新
