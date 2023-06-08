 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023

Clarified the Dev Note Msg on the Chapters screen

Fire of Life: New Day update for 8 June 2023
Last edited by Wendy

The way it previous read, it did sound like ONLY the prologue was complete. I have noted which Part 1 (chapter 1) will be on page 2..and indicate where to click to go there. Also made the bottom menu bar on the chapters screen a little more visible. Again, thanks for any feedback I can get to improve things. :)

