 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dysterra update for 8 June 2023

BIONIC BOOST Event

Share · View all patches · Build 11420076 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

‘BIONIC BOOST’ Event

This weekend, all of our servers will have a ‘BIONIC BOOST’ event!! It will be active for 48 hours from midnight on Friday, June 9th (PST) to midnight on Sunday, June 11th.

Your cybernetic arm will receive a temporary augmentation, increasing your ability to gather resources.

Official Servers will have a 2x gathering boost. Excluding special items like keys, all gathering will be doubled over the weekend. This includes terrasite, stone, and metal, as well as all containers and NPCs around Ararat Island.

Changed files in this update

Terra Fire Content Depot 1527891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link