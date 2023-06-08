‘BIONIC BOOST’ Event

This weekend, all of our servers will have a ‘BIONIC BOOST’ event!! It will be active for 48 hours from midnight on Friday, June 9th (PST) to midnight on Sunday, June 11th.

Your cybernetic arm will receive a temporary augmentation, increasing your ability to gather resources.

Official Servers will have a 2x gathering boost. Excluding special items like keys, all gathering will be doubled over the weekend. This includes terrasite, stone, and metal, as well as all containers and NPCs around Ararat Island.