June 8 V0.3.2 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
-
Fixed the issue of carrying summones crashing
-
Fixed Treasure Cabinet showing items that cannot be placed on shelves
-
Fixed an issue where the direct expulsion button was displayed in the disciple list
Changed files in this update