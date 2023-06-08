 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 8 June 2023

June 8 V0.3.2 update announcement

【Bug Fix 】

  1. Fixed the issue of carrying summones crashing

  2. Fixed Treasure Cabinet showing items that cannot be placed on shelves

  3. Fixed an issue where the direct expulsion button was displayed in the disciple list

