We have discovered that there may be errors when archiving and saving under unknown circumstances. We have protected it to ensure that it does not occur again, and have added a file called SaveError.log that will be generated when an error is reported. We hope you can provide us with this information. If you unfortunately report an error that caused the archive to disappear, please go to the archive folder to check which archive disappeared. There are a total of 2 archive files, Tminibong and minibong. If Tminibong disappears, you can create an archive with the same name and replace the new archive with the old minibong, so that you can recover the loss.

The archive folder can obtain the path for exporting images through customs clearance. Please go to the resource manager to view it yourself.

Added the ability to participate in battles and rest, effective after restarting levels

Fixed information display error caused by clicking on the back decoration

Fixed that the character selection status will not disappear when the mouse is removed from the avatar