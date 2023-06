Share · View all patches · Build 11419980 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 03:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Updated Version ID: V0.1.3:

FIX: Controller cannot control scroll bar that appears in the Data Panel.

FIX: The Data Panel Grid section may display duplicate.

FIX: Incorrectly displaying a WIP unit.

If you have any questions and/or issue regard gameplay, please feel free to contact us!

Your feedback would be deeply appericated.

《R.O.O.T.》Offical QQ Group:714358523

IndieArk Discord Server:https://discord.gg/4jQkBPFsyS,we have our sub-channel there !!~