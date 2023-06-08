0.6.5 Update Patch

- Fixed the issue of level retention after uninstalling the Female Titan's Magic Core.
- Fixed the problem where the protagonist's status turned into empty health when using the King's Dragon Slayer in battles within the Soul Realm.
- Removed redundant interaction prompts appearing on the walls near the right side of the teleportation trap outside the Forgotten City.
- Optimized the efficiency of resource loading when crossing between areas.
- Enhanced the visual effects of certain scenes.
- Added voice lines for Ciara when releasing skills.
- Adjusted the recipe for the armor "Giant's Armor".
Changed files in this update