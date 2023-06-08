 Skip to content

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune update for 8 June 2023

0.6.5 Update Patch

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the issue of level retention after uninstalling the Female Titan's Magic Core.
  2. Fixed the problem where the protagonist's status turned into empty health when using the King's Dragon Slayer in battles within the Soul Realm.
  3. Removed redundant interaction prompts appearing on the walls near the right side of the teleportation trap outside the Forgotten City.
  4. Optimized the efficiency of resource loading when crossing between areas.
  5. Enhanced the visual effects of certain scenes.
  6. Added voice lines for Ciara when releasing skills.
  7. Adjusted the recipe for the armor "Giant's Armor".

