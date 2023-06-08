- Increase the number of copies in the mall
- The use of soul stones adds a confirmation button
- Fixed the bug of war spirit equipment that is not needed in the automatic sale
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 8 June 2023
V1.3.20
