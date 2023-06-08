THE LAG FIX IS HERE!

The development of XENOTILT directly enhances DEMON'S TILT. The past few patches we've done are actually based on discoveries we made optimizing and improving the sequel. In this latest patch we changed up how the locked / unlocked frame rate behavior works. Locked now locks at the refresh rate of your monitor (it used to lock at 60 regardless), and unlocked now is unlocked--letting your FreeSync / GSync take over. However, regardless of what kind of monitor you have, we find that unlocked combined with a few physics tweaks we made have eliminated any small amount of flipper lag people may have been experiencing--even on low end systems.

The lag on the old builds was super small, but we find that if you use the unlocked option in this build you get very little, if any. Let us know how this works for you! We've tested it internally on PC and Steam deck...and it seems to work great.

And you know....DON'T FORGET TO WISHLIST XENOTILT!

