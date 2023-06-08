 Skip to content

Vitamins update for 8 June 2023

0.9.4 Patch

Improve:

Enhanced camera compatibility for VTS Nvidia Maxine Tracker.

Added a notification for when Nvidia Tracker receiver port is occupied.

