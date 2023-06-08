 Skip to content

JR EAST Train Simulator update for 8 June 2023

6/8 (Thu) Minor correction

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following modifications have been made.

Correction details

**

  • Fixed a problem with the brake force setting for the Oito Line 211 Series.
  • Fixed a problem with the speed limit display on the Oito Line.

**

Changed files in this update

