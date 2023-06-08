6/8 (Thu) Minor correction

The following modifications have been made.
Correction details
**
- Fixed a problem with the brake force setting for the Oito Line 211 Series.
- Fixed a problem with the speed limit display on the Oito Line.
**
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The following modifications have been made.
**
**
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update