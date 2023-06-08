 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Search update for 8 June 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11419684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed bug where video tapes were not appearing until very late in the level
-Fixed speed change when players held crouch and sprint at the same time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2234791 Depot 2234791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link