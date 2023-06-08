 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 8 June 2023

v1.1.9 Build Notes

The Hopebringer update for 8 June 2023

v1.1.9 Build Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the cooldown on the following player abilities: Meteor Strike, Sanctifying Shock, Sleep, Taunt, Cleanse, Leg Slice, Strength, Overpower, Siphon Life, Ward, Spinning Strike, Weaken, Hold Undead, and Leaping Strike.
  • Adjusted the cooldown on many NPC abilities.
  • Adjusted the level scaling ratio so that bosses and minibosses can have a higher level scale on some stats than standard NPCs.
  • Increased the base hit points of Troll Clubbers, Orc Warlords, Skeleton Captains, Necromancers, Mage Spirits, Barbarian Champions, Barbarian Witch-Doctors, and Orc Smashers.
  • Witches (Mage) can now train the Hold Undead skill, which was previously only available to clerics.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the Strength skill to not function properly.
  • The Arcane Shield skill now has a particle effect.
  • Added a new particle effect that will display when you are poisoned.
  • There are now body parts and blood strewn across the floor in some of the more brutal scenarios.
  • Destructibles now scale their loot quality based on level.
  • Added more shrubbery to some of the outdoor maps.
  • Fixed a bug which could allow the stash to block the exit to the hideout area in new missions on rare occasions.

Changed files in this update

