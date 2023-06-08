- Increased Airstrike and Napalm Airstrike explosive damage
- Added airstrikes to random airdrop crate (used in Evolution or with Random Airdrops enabled)
- Added separate menus when selecting a scenario, game mode, or map in Edit Game Settings
- Bots equipped with the Repair Tool will now repair friendly vehicles
- Bots will now interact with ammo boxes/ammo crates when low on ammo
- Bots in standard games will now be equipped with random equipment (rather than the class default)
- Increased LVOA-C damage from 30 to 32
- Mag Assist is now available for the Quadra from the Tactical Crate
Dinogen Online update for 8 June 2023
Patch Notes for June 7, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
