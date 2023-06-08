Catch The Fox: The Map Update

This update has a ton of new features, mainly focused around map design!

Every single map has been completely overhauled and improved, adding cliffs, mountains, and unique geographical features to explore. Now different areas of each map are more easily-distinguished and memorable, and there's always some place nearby to jump from to get the hang glider speed boost. And now there's lots of cleared areas without trees so you can go fast without crashing in to anything. All 9 maps have tons of new features like this, making the game way more fun to play! (Thanks Mr. Nobody!)

Steam achievements have been fixed, and have new graphics. 'Loop Back Around' is now possible to achieve, as are all 3 hang glider boost achievements. (Thanks Kirk!)

Pressing jump now makes the flyover animation go hyperspeed, if you want to skip it.

'Fractal City' map now has a bounding box to keep the player where the action is. Also there's brand new jump pads so you can get airborne on this level and get back to high places.

The level unlock requirements for each level were adjusted downward to make the game more balanced. Also now it takes 100 catches on each level to get the steam achievements.

Your completion time is now shown when you beat a level.

This update to all maps definitely makes the game a lot more interesting and fun!