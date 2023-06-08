20 Minutes Till Dawn - 1.0 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11419472 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 12:06:16 UTC by Wendy

After exactly 1 year in Early Access, "20 Minutes Till Dawn" is finally exiting Early Access. Thank you to everyone for playing my game! Thank you so much!

-Flanne

New Content

Weapon Evolutions!

All weapon in the game will have 3 unique variants that players will get to choose from once they reach level 20 in a run!

New Weapons

Cyclone Sword

Perform a spin attack to cut through large swarms of monsters with this sword!



Salvo Knives

This knife tracks enemies as you run around. Throw a barrage of knives at every tracked enemies.



Watering Gun

This gun starts with a Spore Flower summon. Water your Spore Flower and it'll shoot out Spores like an artillery, bombarding monsters with a wave of spores.



New Tomes

Added 6 new tomes that drop from bosses to add more variety to your builds!

Balance Changes

Magnetism Tree:

Magnetism: Pickup Range increased from 30% to 50%

Excitement: Pickup Range increased from 20% to 30%. Fire rate buff increased from 30% to 50%

Watch and Learn: Pickup Range increased from 15% to 30%.

Vision Tree:

Glare: Base tick rate increased 0.5 tick per second to 1 tick per second. Base damage decreased from 25 to 15.

Saccade: Vision Range increased 10% to 25%

Bullet Damage Tree:

Power Shot: Bullet Damage bonus increased from +35% to +40%

Big Shot: Removed Fire Rate decrease

Repear Round: Bullet Damage bonus increased from +15% to +20%

Splinter: Projectiles spawned have much lower range now.

Dragon Tree:

Aged Dragon: Damage gain increased from 8 to 15

Fire Rate Tree:

Rubber Bullets: Bullet Damage decrease removed

Siege: Ammo refund chance increased from 33% to 40%

Ghost Friend Tree:

Ghost base attack speed decreased from 2 attacks per second to 1.25 attacks per second

Magic Spear Tree:

Magic Spears base attack speed decreased from 1 attack per second to 0.77 attacks per second

Soul Drain: Kills to trigger changed from 400 to 500

Dark Arts Tree:

Curse time to activate decreased from 1 second to 0.75 seconds

Dark Arts: Change to inflict Curse increased from 25% to 35%

Doom: No longer increases Curse time to activate.

Ice Tree:

Freeze Duration decreased from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Shatter: Damage decreased from 10% to 7%

Aero Tree:

Aero Magic: Base damage increased from 10 to 20. Activates every 2 seconds instead of on reload.

Health Tree:

Anger Point: Fire Rate and Reload Rate increased from +50% to +70%. Duration increased from 15 to 30.

Giant: Removed Move Speed decrease.

Soul Heart Tree:

You can have a maximum of 3 Soul Hearts now.

Soul Conversion replaced with Soul Expand: Gain a Soul Heart. Increase max limit of Soul Hearts by +2.

Soul Powered's old effect removed and replaced with: Your bullets deal +10% damage for each Soul Heart you currently have.

Synergies:

Death Rounds: Removed Max HP decrease.

Gun Mastery: Bullet Damage increased from +15% to +30%

Mini Clip: Max Ammo decreased changed from -666 to -4. Reload Rate bonus decreased from +100% to +75%

Characters:

Dasher: Transforms every 10 seconds instead of every 25 kills.

Hastur: Tentacle spawn cooldown decreased from 4 seconds to 3 seconds.

Hina: She is now invulnerable during her dash. Her Shadow Clone's and Hidden Blade's attack range increased.

Weapons:

Dual SMGs base damage increased from 4 to 8. Range reduced.

Batgun damage increased from 8 to 18 but projectiles reduced from 2 to 1.

Runes:

Elemental Shield replaced with Agility: +2% dodge per rank

Last Stand replaced with Premonition: +3% dodge chance cap per rank

Second Wind replaced with Wind Shield: Gain a Wind Shield that blocks an enemy projectile. Wind Shield recharges after 10 seconds. Recharge time reduced by 1 second per rank.

Guardian replaced with Body and Soul: Every 300 seconds, gain a Soul Heart. Max 3. Increase max limit of Soul Hearts by +1 per rank.

Other Changes

Key rebinding added to options menu.

Added a description of the Dodge Chance cap, on dodge related upgrade perks.

Controller controls scheme slightly changed to hopefully be more comfortable.

Tree Monster: HP decreased from 90,000 to 45,000. Can now be damaged by Frostbite.

SECRET BOSS

Bug Fixes

Fixed Grenade Launcher projectiles exploding on Magic Lens

Fixed some of the menu navigation issues with controller.

Fixed Holy Shield giving infinite invlunerability in some situations.

Fixed auto-aim not targeting bosses.

Fixed having too many upgrades would cause the upgrade display UI at the pause menu to overflow onto the rest of the UI.

Thanks again！