Dummynation update for 8 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11419344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Workshop integration: share and obtain custom scenarios and settings
  • Diplomacy editor: model diplomatic relations between different country groups at once
  • Terrain map: visualize the impact of terrain at each location
  • Treaties between players are now free but require mutual acceptance
  • Rebellions are now disabled by default

