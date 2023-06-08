- Workshop integration: share and obtain custom scenarios and settings
- Diplomacy editor: model diplomatic relations between different country groups at once
- Terrain map: visualize the impact of terrain at each location
- Treaties between players are now free but require mutual acceptance
- Rebellions are now disabled by default
Dummynation update for 8 June 2023
