Warlordocracy Early Access v5.9

New INI file for game settings instead of them being saved with savegame file. Party members no longer reset their tile position when changing targets. That means they have to complete their transition to their new tile before attacking. I might reverse that later tonight after I playtest a little more. Also, there was a bug with the "if_objMobPartyMain" script boolean that made unnamed henchmen puke every time they ate food. Fixed now, along with a bunch of other stuff.

Complete list of changes:

-Party mobiles no longer reset tile transition when changing targets.

-Got rid of double use messages when objUse script command is called.

-Cacti now have collision scripts to damage mobiles who bump into them.

-Added settings.ini for launch, settings no longer saved with save file.

-Replaced full screen option in main menu with Party AI (more important).

-Naturalism now lets you craft fine clothing with fabrics (useful for selling).

-Attacking now checks tile transition destination as well as current position for range checks (easier melee attacks).

-ChecksParty script now calls aiUseItems script (so party members auto-use items/abilities if Party AI set to advanced).

-Fixed bug with "if_objMobPartyMain" script command that would make henchmen vomit whenever they ate food.

-Added objects: manhole, dockPost, dirt, chairNoble, tub, toilet, loom, fine clothing.

-Added tiles: wallTile4 (noble district walls).