PATCH 124: High Stakes Update + MTT Improvements!

Experience the Thrill of High-Stakes Play and Exciting Rewards!
You asked and we heard you! We’ve made a load of enhancements to our poker games to bring you a better, more strategic, and more thrilling experience.
Introducing New High Stakes
We’re bringing a whole new level of high-stakes play with a new poker stake of 500k/1m and a Spin n' Go Stake of 5m. Keep an eye out for the next level of leaderboard prizes!
Enhancements to Existing Features
We're also capping our 100k/200k Cash tables to 100 big blinds for a deeper and more strategic game.
Improved Store Creds Packs
To show our appreciation to our community, we've increased the number of Store Creds in all packs. Enjoy more customization options and a huge range of props!
Multi-table tournaments just got better!
We’ve made a number of changes to improve loading frustrations, including fixing cases of table transfers to ensure uninterrupted gameplay. We've also made improvements to provide a more consistent and high-quality multi-table tournament experience. Get ready to raise the stakes!
25/50 Cash Game Changes
Finally, we want to let you know that as part of these updates, 25/50 Cash game rake has also been increased from 5% to 8%.
Get in on the action: Weekly Sports Picks Leaderboards!
Join our thrilling Weekly Sports Picks Leaderboards! Compete in 3 different stakes each week based on how many chips you win on individual sports picks. Win big and claim your spot on the leaderboards for a chance to win impressive prizes, including chips and creds. Aim for the top and dominate all 3 leaderboards!
Level up your sports picks with more options!
We're thrilled to announce the addition of rugby, cricket, and e-sports to our lineup, offering you even more opportunities to put your knowledge to the test and score big wins. Get in on the action and be part of the winning team!
New Features:
- NEW Poker Stake: 500k / 1m!
- NEW Spin n’ Go Stake: 5m!
- NEW Sports Betting Weekly Leaderboard!
- NEW Sports Betting Options: E-Sports, Rugby and Cricket!
Existing Feature Improvements / Modifications:
- Optimized Multi-Table Tournaments
- 100k / 200k Cash tables are now capped to 100BB
- 25 / 50 Cash tables rake has been increased from 5% -> 8%
- Credits have received an increased amount in all packs
- Revamped assets: Ruby Heart Necklace, Brown Ale, Lager, Heart Cookie, Bracelet Watch
- Age of Valhalla improvements and polish
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed muting props in settings causing parts of chip stack to become invisible
- Fixed Spy Glasses laser having no effect on props after first use
- Fixed Runic Torc watch being incorrectly scaled
- Fixed remote players unable to interact with Mustache Stick prop
- Fixed Mustache Stick prop having no thumbnail
- Fixed players being unable to purchase free 0 Star Cred items from the store
- Fixed players getting locked in loading if they spin the spin wheel while quick seating
- Fixed Gingerbread All-in button movement when used
- Fixed Fireplace being invisible to the remote player
- Fixed guests and owners not seeing the same page of leaderboards on smart TV channel
- Various other bug fixes
