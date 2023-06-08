Small update 0.8.7.1

Changes in 0.8.7.1
Some balance changes and small improvements while we get ready to release Stage 4. Details below.
- Adjusted cyber blade base damage from 65→70. –Dev note: Cyber blade was a little too weak overall, this buff will help it scale slightly better
- Changed cyber blade weapon art to be more dynamic. –Dev note: The old art was… not great.
- Energy Burst knockback AoE increased slightly.
- Attack damage upgrade increased from 5 → 7.5% per level. –Dev note: Another change to help with scaling, this attack damage boost will help player progression in later stages.
- Floppy Disks default max range buffed slightly –Dev Note: Floppy disk range slightly increased to help with viability at medium-short ranges
- 2 Dimensional Disks firing rate (time to complete a circular rotation) buffed from 4 seconds → 3.25 seconds –Dev Note: 2 Dimensional Disks were slightly underperforming compared to their regular counterpart, this buff makes them more useful from a functional standpoint
- Reduced starting cost of Advanced Weaponry upgrade from 1500 → 850. –Dev Note: We always want to promote build diversity as much as we can, and we’ve decided to further drop the cost of Advanced Weaponry to make it a more attractive upgrade choice
- Added a passive experience multiplier for harder stages –Dev note: This experience bonus should help incentivise playing the more challenging stages, and make it slightly easier to reach higher levels if you’re having a good run.
- Changed Poisonator ultimate weapon art. –Dev note: The old version was leftover temp art, now it has dedicated sprites.
- Fixed bug causing Crystal Cavern enemies and terrain to sometimes spawn inside walls
- Fixed crash related to using Rat GPT’s Spray and Pray ability with certain weapons and ultimates.
- Misc tweaks and minor changes.
