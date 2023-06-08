[Patch] Silica V0.7.14 Patch Notes

Dear Silica community,

We hope you enjoyed the first month spent with Silica. To celebrate, make sure to check our plans for Early Access.

Besides that, we just released a new patch focusing on performance optimization (large units) and fixes. You can expect another update next week that will focus on harvesters, specifically on optimization, performance improvements, fixes, and tweaks. Make sure to follow us on social media to never miss any news. Here's the changelog for update 0.7.14:

Added: Scorpion projectile diverges at a distance

Added: Railgun projectile diverges at a distance

Changed: Increased melee attack speed of Impaler by 50%

Changed: Increased Behemoth projectile speed by 100%

Improved: Alien vision for better visibility

Improved: Human Combat Vision for better visibility

Improved: Performance for unit line of sight checks

Improved: Performance for soldier AI

Improved: Projectile performance by filtering hits from a single trace

See you on Baltarus.