Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 7 June 2023

Release Notes for 6/7/2023

Build 11418830

Patchnotes via Steam News

[ MAPS ]

  • Added Mirage as an option for the main menu scenery map.

[ WEAPONS ]

  • Fixed a regression with weapon recoil on high-punch weapons like MAG-7 sometimes punching weapon view model towards the ground instead of up in the air.

  • Improved the look of UMP-45, MAG-7, R8 Revolver, Sawed-Off.

[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]

  • Fixed legacy models appearing when previewing new weapon paint finishes.

[ SOUND ]

  • Fixed a regression where 10-second music cue was sometimes not playing.

  • Fixed wooden ladders to play wooden footstep sounds.

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed free armor side-effect of armor refunding.

  • Fixed loadout tooltips getting stuck on main menu.

  • Fixed a regression with inspecting Huntsman knives.

  • Brought back an option to pass number keys through to the game while in buy menu.

  • Numerous stability improvements.

