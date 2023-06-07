Release Notes for 6/7/2023

[ MAPS ]
- Added Mirage as an option for the main menu scenery map.
[ WEAPONS ]
-
Fixed a regression with weapon recoil on high-punch weapons like MAG-7 sometimes punching weapon view model towards the ground instead of up in the air.
-
Improved the look of UMP-45, MAG-7, R8 Revolver, Sawed-Off.
[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]
- Fixed legacy models appearing when previewing new weapon paint finishes.
[ SOUND ]
-
Fixed a regression where 10-second music cue was sometimes not playing.
-
Fixed wooden ladders to play wooden footstep sounds.
[ MISC ]
-
Fixed free armor side-effect of armor refunding.
-
Fixed loadout tooltips getting stuck on main menu.
-
Fixed a regression with inspecting Huntsman knives.
-
Brought back an option to pass number keys through to the game while in buy menu.
-
Numerous stability improvements.
