Tinkering With Turbo

If you’re reading this from one of the parts of the planet lucky enough to get a Vin Diesel movie every two years (Sweden, others), you’re probably happy with how fast everything is, but you might be wondering why everyone’s always so angry about it.

Look, it’s a great point, and we’re glad you were brave enough to say something: Going fast should never be a cause for fury. We've been reading all your feedback on Turbo Mode, and as part of our More Fast, Less Furious initiative, we’re rolling out a batch of changes to improve the overall Turbo play experience.

Wisdom Rune experience amount increased by 100%

Lotus Pool lotus spawn interval decreased from 3 minutes to 90 seconds

Aghanim's Shard initial availability time reduced from 9:45 to 7:30

Infused Raindrop initial availability time reduced from 3:30 to 1:30

The hero selection interface has been updated to show how many players have selected a hero on each team

Random hero selection are no longer revealed to the enemy team

Players who select a random hero no longer receive a free Mango and Faerie Fire

There is no longer a restriction against selecting a random hero for the last 10 seconds of the picking phase

Phantom Assassin's Manifold Paradox Arcana will now count wins in Turbo for half credit.

Pudge's Feast of Abscession Arcana will now count wins against Rubick in Turbo for half credit.

In addition to Turbo updates, the team has also addressed more gameplay issues