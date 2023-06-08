Tinkering With Turbo

If you’re reading this from one of the parts of the planet lucky enough to get a Vin Diesel movie every two years (Sweden, others), you’re probably happy with how fast everything is, but you might be wondering why everyone’s always so angry about it.
Look, it’s a great point, and we’re glad you were brave enough to say something: Going fast should never be a cause for fury. We've been reading all your feedback on Turbo Mode, and as part of our More Fast, Less Furious initiative, we’re rolling out a batch of changes to improve the overall Turbo play experience.
- Wisdom Rune experience amount increased by 100%
- Lotus Pool lotus spawn interval decreased from 3 minutes to 90 seconds
- Aghanim's Shard initial availability time reduced from 9:45 to 7:30
- Infused Raindrop initial availability time reduced from 3:30 to 1:30
- The hero selection interface has been updated to show how many players have selected a hero on each team
- Random hero selection are no longer revealed to the enemy team
- Players who select a random hero no longer receive a free Mango and Faerie Fire
- There is no longer a restriction against selecting a random hero for the last 10 seconds of the picking phase
- Phantom Assassin's Manifold Paradox Arcana will now count wins in Turbo for half credit.
- Pudge's Feast of Abscession Arcana will now count wins against Rubick in Turbo for half credit.
In addition to Turbo updates, the team has also addressed more gameplay issues
- Fixed various interactions with Phylactery when targeting low-health units.
- Fixed Stormcrafter proccing immediately if dropped and picked up again.
- Fixed a bug where issuing an attack order while using quick attack against an invulnerable target would cause the cursor to remain in attack mode after failing to issue the order.
- Hero Relics are now purple for universal heroes.
- Fixed Universal heroes having incorrect attack damage displayed during picking phase.
- Fixed Dota Plus neutral item suggestions showing NaN
- Message displayed when killing tormentor changed to be a combat event message that will display who received the shard or how much gold and experience is awarded to the team in the event all available shard upgrades have already been acquired.
- You can now add and remove 'Pinned Items' when editing them rather than just replacing the existing ones.
