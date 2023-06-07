 Skip to content

There Will Be Ink update for 7 June 2023

1.1.0.1 - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Just a quick hotfix today for a couple of 1.1 bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed crash on loading Tutorial campaign
  • Fixed campaign achievements (Arcade/Sim/Hardcore) unlocking for short campaigns

