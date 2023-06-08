Character Movement, Bitshifting, and a new Spray Gun

We have been working hard at our reworking of Rockets, but we have removed those changes from this build as they aren't ready, but we wanted to get out changes to the character controller and particularly fixes to the Linux Dedicated server. There is really a lot of different things in this updates so even some really good changes are glossed over outside of a brief mention in the changelog.

Camera and Character Movement

For a long time players have requested fixes for the dreaded "getting stuck on corners". This update features a complete rework of the colliders and rigidbodies for controlling the character. In the test scene the character easily got stuck on things before the changes, and after the update there was zero getting stuck on things. We anticipate those frustrated with this in the past will find this much better.

We've enhanced the player's camera movement once again in an effort to further minimize stuttering. Additionally, we've made a series of refinements to the player movement mechanism. These cumulative changes aim to ensure a smoother in-game experience, reducing instances of getting snagged on corners or minor ground protrusions. The end result is a more fluid and seamless navigation throughout the game environment.

The reason this has been so challenging is the many layers that involve controlling a stationeers character. The user input, the winds in the cells as the player moves, the different frictions of the environment, complex player made colliders, and differing gravity - all combine to make it very complex for us to move a character compared to your average game. Additionally we have to do all kinds of "fudgery" to make the character feel right when moving. We have for example a "grounding" system which, when close to ground, holds you there more. Without this system on lower gravity environments like the moon, running over a small rise would invariably launch you into the air for some time which was very frustrating.

Integrated Circuit Additions

Binary Notation

We've added a Binary notation preprocessor macro that allows binary numbers to be represented with a leading '%'. Binary numbers such as %1011011 will be precompiled to 91. To improve readability, binary values can be separated with underscores; however, they will still concatenate together, so %10_11_011 will similarly precompile to 91. These underscores hold no functional use and are purely for readability. This feature is applicable wherever a number is used, such as in defines, move, or instructions that permit numbers.

Hexadecimal Notation

For hexadecimal numbers, a similar notation preprocessor macro is in place. It utilizes a leading '$' to indicate that the following valid hexadecimal characters are to be parsed together as a hexadecimal value. For example, $F will be precompiled as 15. Just like binary notation, underscores can be used for readability but hold no functional value, so $A_B can be used to represent 171.

Bitshifting

Furthermore, we've incorporated 'Shift Left/Right Logical' (SLL/SRL) and 'Shift Left/Right Arithmetic' (SLA/SRA) instructions. The SLL and SRL operations perform a logical shift on the binary representation of a value, shifting bits to the left or right and filling the leftmost vacancies with zeros. On the other hand, the SLA and SRA operations execute an arithmetic shift, also moving bits left or right, but filling the vacated bits with a copy of the sign bit. These enhancements are designed to offer you more control and flexibility over your IC code operations.

We need you!

Stationeers is a small niche project. We know times are tough and our project isn't for everyone. So if you like the work we do, we would love to encourage you to spread the word, grab our supporter DLCs, and watch Stationeers content creators on places like twitch and youtube. We want to keep developing this game for many years, well beyond any early access release and to do this we need your support

Spray Gun

The Spray Gun allows for faster and more efficient painting. Simply load a spray can into the spray gun and get more out of each can.

Manual Hatch Welding

We've introduced the capability to both weld and un-weld the Manual Hatch using a Welder. While this operation will consume some time and fuel or power, it allows you to secure the hatch either in an open or closed position. This new feature proves especially handy if you wish to establish a hatch for maintenance purposes but deter its routine usage.

Tooltips

We've enhanced the tooltips associated with building actions. Now, when a structure placement is hindered, a specific tooltip will reveal what is obstructing the construction, replacing the previous generic 'Structure' message.

Additionally, we've incorporated a wealth of additional details into our extended tooltips. For instance, you'll now find settings related to Active Vent for both Internal and External safeties.

Build States

Some of the older devices were added to the game without build states. We’re slowly going to be adding build states to these. In this update we’ve added build states to the Station Batteries. When loading a game your Station Batteries should still be in their completed state, but the building of future ones will require you to complete the build state steps.

Stationpedia

We’ve updated how build-states are displayed to provide tier information and the benefits, such as build time and energy cost.

We also corrected the description of the deep miner, and corrected the name of ‘Infinite’ filters to ‘Catalytic’.

Linux Dedicated Server

Our Linux dedicated server recently encountered a significant issue that necessitated a substantial investment of time and resources to resolve. Over the course of the past month, this problem not only imposed a severe strain on our project timeline, but it also imposed roadblocks that halted the progress of other tasks.

Initially, the idea of supporting Linux dedicated servers seemed feasible and manageable. As such, we moved forward with its implementation. However, as time went on, the practical and monetary resources required to maintain this service became considerably more significant than we had anticipated.

We found ourselves on the verge of suspending our support for Linux dedicated servers when, fortuitously, we were able to identify and implement a solution. However, this experience has given us pause, causing us to reconsider the feasibility and value of continuing this service.

Our stance on this matter is candid: the costs and complications associated with supporting Linux dedicated servers are increasingly becoming prohibitive.

Should we encounter another scenario like this, it's probable that we would temporarily suspend our Linux support until we can confidently proceed without it detrimentally impacting the project's trajectory. We sincerely hope that this step will not be necessary, but we are committed to making the best decisions for the project's overall success and sustainability.

Coming Soon

As part of our complete rework of Rockets we have been working on for our next updates we have been working on phase change for gases and liquids. The next update will be the first step in what will be a long series of gradual changes to bring an implementation of phase change into the game. We have been testing out early changes on the beta branch, but remember that this will be subject to change and even what is outlined here may change.

Coming Soon: Liquids for Rocket Fuels

Our broad goal with Rockets is to have you "build" the rockets using the mechanics players are familiar with in their bases. You will need to craft complex systems to make rocket fuel(s), and then pump and activate those fuels to produce the thrust you need, and even control them for the various things Rockets may be used for.

In the update expect to see a whole host of new liquids such as liquid oxygen and nitrogen, and even liquids for fuels. We may also make some changes to gases as well.

Coming Soon: Changes to Pipes likely

In terms of phase change, we have been considering a lot of options. We have considered having generic pipes and a number of options. Currently we are leaning towards you have to give some indication as to your use of the pipe, and you will likely suffer big problems if phase change happens in a gas pipe and you don't have something like a purge valve. We are also likely changing the pipe volumes and introducing more pipe variations with different volumes. We may have ducts which are more similar to existing gas pipe volumes, but will not want to carry liquid and will have much lower pressure limits.

Remember though that we have to deal with an approximation. It's very challenging for us to go down this route, but we feel it is important for Rockets and additionally for our future plans like things for nuclear power. We are also investigating how we might go back to representing liquids in the world as well - but nothing concrete on that yet.

Changelog v0.2.4089.19328