Small Update 3

-The boundary button will stay pressed
-When toggling projectors, it will move to the next slide
-Removed pamphlet
-Added underlining in the chat conversations
-Other minor changes/fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-The boundary button will stay pressed
-When toggling projectors, it will move to the next slide
-Removed pamphlet
-Added underlining in the chat conversations
-Other minor changes/fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update