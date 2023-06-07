 Skip to content

InterNULL update for 7 June 2023

Small Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 11418458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The boundary button will stay pressed

-When toggling projectors, it will move to the next slide

-Removed pamphlet

-Added underlining in the chat conversations

-Other minor changes/fixes

