Patch based on your feedback: v0.4

The update 0.4 is now live!

You can now update your Steam Workshop packs instead of submitting a new pack.

You can download and modify Steam packs according to your preferences. Please respect the original creator.

Your pack's description is automatically generated when you submit the file to Steam. It displays the round names, category names, and the number of questions in each category.

If you have spotted an issue or have a suggestion, please use one of the buttons below to contact us. We will be happy to assist you.