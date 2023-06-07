 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 7 June 2023

Patch based on your feedback: v0.4

Build 11418437 · Last edited by Wendy

The update 0.4 is now live!

  • You can now update your Steam Workshop packs instead of submitting a new pack.
  • You can download and modify Steam packs according to your preferences. Please respect the original creator.
  • Your pack's description is automatically generated when you submit the file to Steam. It displays the round names, category names, and the number of questions in each category.

