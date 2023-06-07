- Removed unused file from game folder
- Re-added steam particle effect
- Values in information panel update slower (for visibility)
- Brake/throttle/heat level displayed in information panel
- Adjusted information panel appearance
Steam Engine Simulator update for 7 June 2023
Minor Update - v0.1.13a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
