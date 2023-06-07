 Skip to content

Steam Engine Simulator update for 7 June 2023

Minor Update - v0.1.13a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed unused file from game folder
  • Re-added steam particle effect
  • Values in information panel update slower (for visibility)
  • Brake/throttle/heat level displayed in information panel
  • Adjusted information panel appearance

