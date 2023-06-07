 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 7 June 2023

Version 1.0.1 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 11418319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a bug that allowed the player to get infinite items.
-fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could be lost, you can now left click if this happens and your cursor will reappear.
-steam cloud saves should now be working.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349831 Depot 2349831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link