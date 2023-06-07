-fixed a bug that allowed the player to get infinite items.
-fixed an issue where the mouse cursor could be lost, you can now left click if this happens and your cursor will reappear.
-steam cloud saves should now be working.
Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors update for 7 June 2023
Version 1.0.1 Hotfix 2
