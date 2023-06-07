- Added Duelling Arena
- Added new Matchmaking modes including PvE mode
- Added Spectating
- Overhauled exterior of the Mao Kun in the hubworld
- Increased the hitbox size of ALL weapons so they reach out farther
- Added Dynamic in game tips for new players
- Fixed bugs with crossbow damage
Expedition Agartha update for 7 June 2023
Major Patch! 6/7/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update