Expedition Agartha update for 7 June 2023

Major Patch! 6/7/23

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added Duelling Arena
  • Added new Matchmaking modes including PvE mode
  • Added Spectating
  • Overhauled exterior of the Mao Kun in the hubworld
  • Increased the hitbox size of ALL weapons so they reach out farther
  • Added Dynamic in game tips for new players
  • Fixed bugs with crossbow damage

