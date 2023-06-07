 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aim Lab update for 7 June 2023

Ranked seasons are coming soon to Aimlabs!

Share · View all patches · Build 11418191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
We're teaming up with Red Bull for our first Ranked Season to find THE BEST FPS AIMERS out there!

Qualifiers for Red Bull Ready Check officially launch on June 12, 2023!!!

  • Get a head start by practicing your aim before Qualifiers launch with our Red Bull Ready Check Practice Playlist!

  • To find out more about Red Bull Ready Check, head here!

  • Be on the lookout for another announcement in 5 days (6/12) when Qualifiers officially launch!

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the subreddit to let us know of any feature requests you have or just to come and hang out with the community & our devs!

Changed depots in develop_prerelease branch

View more data in app history for build 11418191
Aim Lab Content Depot 714011
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link