Shenanigans: Full Release

We are happy to announce that Shenanigans is now feature-complete and no longer in Early Access!

New Content

With the full release of Shenanigans, we added a bunch of new cards for even more chaos and customizability!

Event Cards

"I Bet on Winning" - Triggers an action, when a jester adds a rule

"A Give-and-Take" - Triggers an action, when a jester removes a rule

"You've Changed" - Triggers an action, when a jester changes a rule

"King of the Hill" - Triggers an action, when a jesters' placement improves

"It’s All Downhill from Here" - Triggers an action, when a jester's placement reduces

Shenanigans Cards

"Welcome to the Exchange" - Switch all your coins with another jester

"Gonna Get a Head Start" - Switch all your dice with another jester

"See It as an Opportunity" - Switch all your cards with another jester

"Another Round" - Throw your dice and move the resulting amount of spaces

"Where… Where Am I?" - Shuffle all jester's positions randomly

Action Cards

"Switcheroo" - Switch places with an opponent

What's next?

Shenanigans will continue to be updated for bug fixes, improvements and new content like cards cards, boards and accessories. However, the interval between updates might take longer than during the Early Access Phase as Benevoland will also focus on exploring new ideas in the world of game development in the future. Stay tuned!