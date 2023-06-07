 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shenanigans update for 7 June 2023

Shenanigans: Full Release

Share · View all patches · Build 11418131 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce that Shenanigans is now feature-complete and no longer in Early Access!

New Content

With the full release of Shenanigans, we added a bunch of new cards for even more chaos and customizability!

Event Cards

  • "I Bet on Winning" - Triggers an action, when a jester adds a rule
  • "A Give-and-Take" - Triggers an action, when a jester removes a rule
  • "You've Changed" - Triggers an action, when a jester changes a rule
  • "King of the Hill" - Triggers an action, when a jesters' placement improves
  • "It’s All Downhill from Here" - Triggers an action, when a jester's placement reduces

Shenanigans Cards

  • "Welcome to the Exchange" - Switch all your coins with another jester
  • "Gonna Get a Head Start" - Switch all your dice with another jester
  • "See It as an Opportunity" - Switch all your cards with another jester
  • "Another Round" - Throw your dice and move the resulting amount of spaces
  • "Where… Where Am I?" - Shuffle all jester's positions randomly

Action Cards

  • "Switcheroo" - Switch places with an opponent

What's next?

Shenanigans will continue to be updated for bug fixes, improvements and new content like cards cards, boards and accessories. However, the interval between updates might take longer than during the Early Access Phase as Benevoland will also focus on exploring new ideas in the world of game development in the future. Stay tuned!

  • The Shenanigans Team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1969571 Depot 1969571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link