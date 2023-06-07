Hotfix For Workshop Mods

We created a hotfix in attempt to solve some of the issues users are having.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Some mods uploaded have some very serious issues that need to be addressed. Some issues include the characters scale being too small, or the rigs offset being far off center. These issues are out of our control and must be addressed by the creator of the mod. Please fix these issues or we may consider deleting these mods.

-Some efforts were made to attempt fix the issue where no mods show up. (We were unable to replicate the issues here, so it's all guess work on our end)

-Error messages added to game initialization to help catch issues with mods, or other import issues that may help us debug more potential problems.

-New 'mods active' text added to bottom right of menu, to tell users how many mods were successfully imported.

-Bugs fixed with 'custom unit' mods, where they would not correctly load into the unit customizer.

Hope everyone is having a fantastic week. Let us know if you are having any other issues.