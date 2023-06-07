6/7/23 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.8.2

Chaos Chain
Got notified about these issues a little while ago. Here's a fix for them.
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.8.2 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a bug which could cause a crash in certain cases with the hacking system when selecting an actor to perform the hacking (This issue was new since I updated the face border method to have an overlay image over both active AND inactive members, which the select hacker method relied on)
- FIXED a bug which allowed you to select an inactive member (Not party of the current squad) to perform system hacking
Changes & Additions:
- Added spiked club melee weapon
- Updated some shops
- Updated handling for the "In the System" Steam achievement so that you no longer need to close the menu after saving with a memory chip for the achievement to trigger
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
