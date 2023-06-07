6/7/23 - Chaos Chain Hotfix 1.8.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11418121 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 21:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Got notified about these issues a little while ago. Here's a fix for them.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

FIXED a bug which could cause a crash in certain cases with the hacking system when selecting an actor to perform the hacking (This issue was new since I updated the face border method to have an overlay image over both active AND inactive members, which the select hacker method relied on)

FIXED a bug which allowed you to select an inactive member (Not party of the current squad) to perform system hacking

Changes & Additions:

Added spiked club melee weapon

Updated some shops

Updated handling for the "In the System" Steam achievement so that you no longer need to close the menu after saving with a memory chip for the achievement to trigger

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː