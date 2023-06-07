Tornado Magnet Mode + Options, Options, Options!

You can now configure your game with two different game modes:

Career - Normal game mode

Tornado Magnet - All tornadoes move towards your location, constantly, unceasingly, mercilessly

There are also three "death modes":

Disabled - You can't die

Tornado Only - You only die if your character or truck is lifted above 700 metres in the air

Enabled - You die if you are lifted by a tornado or if your truck impacts something

And you can set the date and time before you start, format is MM/DD/YYYY HH:MM:SS

IMPORTANT

Please be respectful of historical event dates, while they are well known within the storm chasing community, these are also dates where families lost loved ones, their homes, their livelihoods etc. If I start seeing videos of people glorifying death and destruction on these dates I will remove this feature.

An additional option has been added for vegetation render distance, turn this down if the new map is making your game lag.

I also fixed a bug where switching to the laptop while in VHS camera mode caused some rendering glitches, you will now have to exit camera mode to enter the laptop mode. The vehicle tyre friction has been increased to decrease the amount of screeching.