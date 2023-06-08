Update 3 Fixes v0.3.5

Hey there!

In this patch, we've added some nice and cool cosmetics like sunglasses, an umbrella, horns, and a party hat, as well as improved the face animation of the character :)

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

--> The Level Editor (aka Creative mode) is now already available to our players on our Discord server and will be available to everyone in the next patch!

See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)

HATS AND FACE

Added sunglasses, an umbrella, horns, and a party hat to the element that the player can choose on the character selection menu

Improved face animation of the character to be more natural

PHYSICS