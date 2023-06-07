Update #77 - Ver. 0.7.7b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN]Having problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game crashes / fatal error / loading a savegame?
Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367
Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
Fixes
-
Other problems fixed [FIXED]
-
Fall damage was without function, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
-
Multiplayer movement replication was incorrect, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
-
The shadow of the character was not correct, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
-
Fixed the problem with the position of the Chakater marker. [FIXED]
-
The bag was not spawned when the character died, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]
-
The first person animations were not all done, some issues were fixed and more improvements will follow. [FIXED]
Changes
- Adjustments made to the languages. [CHANGES]
New
- Lost Island, Red Desert and Tropical have been expanded. [NEW]
- Transport added: Vehicle and a horse (The location is not yet saved when saving) It is released here to another update so that the location is saved. (The horse still has errors when jumping). [NEW]
Follow me on social media!
- Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/flitzpiepeoo
- Steam Franchise https://store.steampowered.com/curator/40590839
- Twitter https://twitter.com/Flitzpiepe_o0
- Discord https://discord.gg/8zyKXj9SDr
- YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxCCohvCAKiskQSrduGVPvg
- TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@flitzpiepe_o.0
- Facebook https://www.facebook.com/flitzpiepeo0
Changed files in this update