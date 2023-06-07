Update #77 - Ver. 0.7.7b - 23

Follow these steps:

Neue RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3665405726570530367

Alte RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

Other problems fixed [FIXED]

Fall damage was without function, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

Multiplayer movement replication was incorrect, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

The shadow of the character was not correct, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

Fixed the problem with the position of the Chakater marker. [FIXED]

The bag was not spawned when the character died, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]