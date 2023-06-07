 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 7 June 2023

Update #77 - Ver. 0.7.7b - 23

Update #77 - Ver. 0.7.7b - 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Fixes

  • Other problems fixed [FIXED]

  • Fall damage was without function, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

  • Multiplayer movement replication was incorrect, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

  • The shadow of the character was not correct, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

  • Fixed the problem with the position of the Chakater marker. [FIXED]

  • The bag was not spawned when the character died, this has now been fixed. [FIXED]

  • The first person animations were not all done, some issues were fixed and more improvements will follow. [FIXED]

Changes

  • Adjustments made to the languages. [CHANGES]

New

  • Lost Island, Red Desert and Tropical have been expanded. [NEW]
  • Transport added: Vehicle and a horse (The location is not yet saved when saving) It is released here to another update so that the location is saved. (The horse still has errors when jumping). [NEW]


