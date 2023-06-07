 Skip to content

Dino Hazard: Chronos Blackout update for 7 June 2023

Multiple bug fixes tonight

Share · View all patches · Build 11417998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I now upload a patch containing fixes for several bugs reported by fluffie the sock.

Thanks! I will add fluffie the sock to the game credits as a playtester in the next update.

Sincerely,
BC.

