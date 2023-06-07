Patch v 1.0.7 Health Regen

Hello everyone,
I have noticed in several youtube videos that players would get down to low health and then get in a situation where they just went through a checkpoint but now have to fight a bunch of enemies and they have no health items.
So I have decided to add a modern health regen when health is under 50%.
The health items will still be needed to get back to full health.
- When health is low, health will automatically regenerate to 50% after 5 seconds (10 seconds on Nightmare Difficulty).
