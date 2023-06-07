 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 7 June 2023

Patch Notes #2 for 2023-Jun-7

Share · View all patches · Build 11417928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes to address UI issue where two mouseclicks were generated very close together
  • Fixed issue where marquee selection would be broken after mousing over the building status panel.
  • Changed icon in taskbar

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link