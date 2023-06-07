June 7 Update (Almost Done!)

Misc:

-Made tutorial slides for police pursuits and for the Mayhem activity;

-Big Dungeon 1: moved the checkpoint in the last floor to the entrance of the main boss room;

-Big Dungeon 1: reduced the amount of damage the player receives by the laser and the napalm attacks of the last boss, and also made it throw napalms at a slower rate;

-Reduced load time to the main scene by up to 15%;

Bug Fixes:

-Big Dungeon 1: main boss fight being able to be started from outside of the intended room, softlocking the game;

-Camera clipping outside of dungeon walls and ceilings in many instances;

-When falling into the water: player being respawned on top of their ragdoll, rather than on land;

-Player ragdoll not matching their equipped clothes at times;

-Pursuit level 10 boss: health bar showing incorrect value at times;

-Lemonade stand: dialogue after buying the sniper rifle causing the wepon store to open when pressing the input to display the next dialogue line;

-Second main Dungeon being able to be entered before the first;

-Big Dungeon 1: map showing a room that doesn't exist;

-Rocket launcher ammo count being loaded incorrectly at times;

-Last boss fight: police pursuit not being ended when the fight is initiated;

-Last boss fight: incorrect lightning and time of day if it's initiated at night (it's supposed to happen during the day);