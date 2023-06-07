 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redaxium 2 update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.08b

Share · View all patches · Build 11417724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix: Various bugs.

-Change: Demo users can now beat the game.

But they cannot:

  1. Save the game.
  2. Level past level 4.
  3. Claim any Trophies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2023252 Depot 2023252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2023253 Depot 2023253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link