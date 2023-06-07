Maximum Team Spotlight

Share · View all patches · Build 11417700 · Last edited 7 June 2023 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy

HUUUDDDLE UP!

Let's take a look at some of the finer details Maximum Football has to offer when selecting the Mammoths as your team!

From patches, to texture, to stitching on the gloves, the Mammoth's Uniforms just feel RTIGHT!

Even in disappointment, Lower Georgia makes this look goood!

When you select a home team the entire environment becomes "THEIR HOME FIELD". Little touches like sideline mini screens get taken over by your team choices.

Mascots adorn scoreboards, light bars, endzones and fan apparel.

Statesboro's color scheme reflects the toughness of the Mammoth and the contrast makes every uniform pop.

The paint on our textured grass give a feeling of realism as some blades of grass are missing paint in a few areas.

While simulation gameplay, physics tackles and customization are still at the heart of what Maximum Football is about, there's nothing wrong with paying attention to a little graphical detail and immersion.

Remember, these Maximum Football screenshots aren’t final and a..

🚧 Work in Progress 🚧

