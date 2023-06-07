 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word update for 7 June 2023

Requested Updates (some old requests repeated)

Share · View all patches · Build 11417695 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As requested:

  • Timer does not start until the first key-press now (requested many times)
  • CONTINUOUS PLAY MODE is now available on the PAUSE MENU
  • RESTART in the middle of level (PRESS DELETE)
  • Playlist/Song no longer resets with every level; only after restarting the game from the main menu
  • Playlist can now be set to "None" for no gameplay music
  • Updated Gospelgo splash image

Please report any bugs!

Thanks for playing Word!!

Sorry to all the players who requested some of these new features long ago! Hope you enjoy them now!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151421 Depot 2151421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link