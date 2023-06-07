Requested Updates (some old requests repeated)

As requested:
- Timer does not start until the first key-press now (requested many times)
- CONTINUOUS PLAY MODE is now available on the PAUSE MENU
- RESTART in the middle of level (PRESS DELETE)
- Playlist/Song no longer resets with every level; only after restarting the game from the main menu
- Playlist can now be set to "None" for no gameplay music
- Updated Gospelgo splash image
Please report any bugs!
Thanks for playing Word!!
Sorry to all the players who requested some of these new features long ago! Hope you enjoy them now!
Changed files in this update