Fish Simulator: Agonik Lake update for 7 June 2023

Update v1.5 is here!

Update v1.5 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello pikes !

We got a small update for you on this lovely spring day. We have added some birds in the environment: ducks, ospreys and eagles. You will see them on dead logs and trees, watching your every move, waiting for just the right moment to strike. Sounds for them are added as well!

We have also added a new How-To-Play panel during game creation to better underline the tutorial section and main goals of the game. Oh! And we have added the sound of a thousand angels chanting to your victory. You'll see when you get there. ;)

Changelog

Audio

  • All environment 3D sounds have their minimum and maximum distance, spatial blend and volume rolloff modified to provide a better auditive experience
  • Added a new song on the Victory screen

Environment

  • Added ducks, eagles and ospreys to the three maps
  • Removed some trees that were blocking the view

GUI

  • Added a How-To-Play panel during the creation of a new game.

System

  • The victory screen will now replace the game screen instead of loading additively to it.

