Update v1.5 is here!

Hello pikes !

We got a small update for you on this lovely spring day. We have added some birds in the environment: ducks, ospreys and eagles. You will see them on dead logs and trees, watching your every move, waiting for just the right moment to strike. Sounds for them are added as well!

We have also added a new How-To-Play panel during game creation to better underline the tutorial section and main goals of the game. Oh! And we have added the sound of a thousand angels chanting to your victory. You'll see when you get there. ;)

Changelog

Audio

All environment 3D sounds have their minimum and maximum distance, spatial blend and volume rolloff modified to provide a better auditive experience

Added a new song on the Victory screen

Environment

Added ducks, eagles and ospreys to the three maps

Removed some trees that were blocking the view

GUI

Added a How-To-Play panel during the creation of a new game.

System