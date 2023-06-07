 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 7 June 2023

V0.2.1 Release

Build 11417490

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As the community has voted, the update gets released on 7th june
Today the update has been released, go try it out!

Changed files in this update

