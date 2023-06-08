 Skip to content

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 8 June 2023

0.22.4 - Memorybox hotfixees

Build 11417484

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: [PC] game crash, when trying to load older saves that had items from mods saved in it

