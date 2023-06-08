☀ Jackpot of heat and light ☀

The Jackpot is a great opportunity to get some of the most expensive and useful items at a mind-blowing discount, as well as win GXP!

When buying each product with the word "Jackpot" in the title in our GameXP store, a part of the funds is transferred to the accumulative Jackpot prize fund, which will be raffled among the participants!

The amount accumulated during the promotion period will be drawn at the end of the promotion on June 22 between Karos players participating in the Jackpot.

You can take part in the jackpot from 8 to 21 June (inclusive).

Good luck!