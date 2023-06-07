 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 7 June 2023

Changes for Version 4.11.1404 (2023-06-07)

Share · View all patches · Build 11417461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new challenge: Greedy God Challenge. In this challenge, the other gods steal creations from you and you need to outcreate that.
  • Added a new pet: Mist Sphere from Elliwood. It is a water supporter which can generate a shield.
  • Added a target level setting for free exp on the pet page.
  • Added a warning if you didn't do crystal sacrifice before rebirthing.
  • Added a target level for giving free exp to pets.
  • The max button for crystals will now ignore already maxed crystals.
  • Some bugfixes (spread might and RTI, tooltips, dungeon log issues, small things).

