- Added a new challenge: Greedy God Challenge. In this challenge, the other gods steal creations from you and you need to outcreate that.
- Added a new pet: Mist Sphere from Elliwood. It is a water supporter which can generate a shield.
- Added a target level setting for free exp on the pet page.
- Added a warning if you didn't do crystal sacrifice before rebirthing.
- Added a target level for giving free exp to pets.
- The max button for crystals will now ignore already maxed crystals.
- Some bugfixes (spread might and RTI, tooltips, dungeon log issues, small things).
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 7 June 2023
Changes for Version 4.11.1404 (2023-06-07)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update